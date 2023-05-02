Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 208 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.34 and a 200 day moving average of $243.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

