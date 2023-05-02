Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,081 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 25,760 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.3 %

CSIQ stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

