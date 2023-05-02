Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,500 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.