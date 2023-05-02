Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

NYSE COP opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

