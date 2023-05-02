PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Insider Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.46. 319,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,823. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

