PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.33

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 15423106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.