Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0-71.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.82 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

PFE opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

