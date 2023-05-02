Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after buying an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. 8,958,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,255,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.