PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average of $176.59. The company has a market cap of $264.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $192.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,999,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,395 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

