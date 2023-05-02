Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 5,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,096. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $289.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

About Peoples Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Featured Articles

