Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 5,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,096. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $289.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.25.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.
