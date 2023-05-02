Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Buys $12,890.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Skinner purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $12,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,528.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEBO opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $731.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,660,000 after acquiring an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 851.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

