Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.2% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after buying an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 2.4 %

PAYX traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.45. 381,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,153. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.



