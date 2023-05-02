Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 23.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. 118,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

