Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 19th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

PKOH opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $21.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.10 million. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 619.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

