Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.72

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.72 and last traded at $102.44, with a volume of 43452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Park National from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Park National Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth $691,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Park National by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth $211,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

