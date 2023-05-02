Paradice Investment Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. 71,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,681. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

