Paradice Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. LivaNova comprises 3.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $49,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

LIVN traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. 61,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

