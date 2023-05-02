Paradice Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,039 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Copa worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Copa by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Copa by 35.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 122,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,410,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.91. 57,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,013. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

