Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.50 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE PAAS traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 742,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.14 and a 12-month high of C$33.38.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

