Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.16

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 218293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.
Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 8.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.34.
Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.
Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.