Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 16.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000.

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. 1,351,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

