Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

