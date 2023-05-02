Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 975,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 345.2 days.
Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83.
