O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $916.81.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $929.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $831.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $929.77.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.