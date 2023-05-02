Orchid Price Tops $0.0769 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $74.01 million and approximately $967,923.21 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07864325 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,315,558.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

