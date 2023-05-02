Orchid (OXT) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $74.93 million and $1.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00026741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018360 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,477.46 or 1.00069979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07684197 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $972,855.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

