Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.39. 2,157,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,086. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a market cap of $254.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

