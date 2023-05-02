Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

OPY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.58 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $539,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oppenheimer by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

