Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Open Lending has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.58 and a quick ratio of 18.58. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,025,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Open Lending by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading

