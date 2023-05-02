Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Open Lending has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Open Lending Stock Performance
Open Lending stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.58 and a quick ratio of 18.58. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,025,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Open Lending by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
