OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 10.3%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 140,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 90,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on OPAL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,425,424 shares in the company, valued at $58,640,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,600 shares of company stock worth $1,898,446. Corporate insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
