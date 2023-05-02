OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 10.3%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 140,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 90,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPAL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,425,424 shares in the company, valued at $58,640,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,600 shares of company stock worth $1,898,446. Corporate insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

