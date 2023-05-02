OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. OneSpaWorld has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.57 million. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.9 %

OSW traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 93,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading

