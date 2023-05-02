ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $4.02-$4.26 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

