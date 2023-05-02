OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $156.02 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003882 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $156.02 million and $54.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

