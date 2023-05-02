OM Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:OMH)

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

OM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.61.

About OM

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. The company owns and operates Bootu Creek manganese ore mine located in the Northern territory of Australia.

