Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.80

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 141359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 488,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.