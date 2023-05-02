Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.75. The stock had a trading volume of 279,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

