Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.56

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 255618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Olaplex Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

