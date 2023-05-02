Oder Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000.

DAPR opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

