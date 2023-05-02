Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shopify Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

