Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 443 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $454.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

