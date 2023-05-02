Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
