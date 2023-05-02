Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

