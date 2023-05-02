Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.31 and its 200-day moving average is $171.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.