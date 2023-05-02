Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS COWZ opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

