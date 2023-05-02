Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 4,257 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.6% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $161.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $513.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

