Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,967 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

