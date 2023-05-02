Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($3.88). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $250.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ocwen Financial Stock Performance
NYSE OCN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 5,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,307. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.04.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
