Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($3.88). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $250.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

NYSE OCN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 5,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,307. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

