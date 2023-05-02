Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.89. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.50 ($1.23).
About Octopus Titan VCT
