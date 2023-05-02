Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.89. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.50 ($1.23).

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

About Octopus Titan VCT

(Get Rating)

See Also

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.