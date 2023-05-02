Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $479.10

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.10 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 475 ($5.93), with a volume of 90022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($5.87).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £838.00 million, a P/E ratio of 370.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.52.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider David Till bought 43,955 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £196,039.30 ($244,926.66). 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

