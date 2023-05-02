Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:OAKUU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

