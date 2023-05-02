NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.9 %
NXPI stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.52. 4,128,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,367. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.