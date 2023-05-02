NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.9 %

NXPI stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.52. 4,128,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,367. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

